Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

