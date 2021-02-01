Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,129,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,946,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,705,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47.

