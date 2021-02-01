Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $747.64 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $790.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

