Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0165

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Donut has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1.37 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 352.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00268585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037941 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

