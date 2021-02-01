Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGICB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $363.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

