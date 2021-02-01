Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $475,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,709 shares of company stock worth $25,087,678. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.