Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

