Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $83.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

