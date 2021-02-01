Dimecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $42.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $42.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018447 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001394 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001715 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036228 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

