Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.54

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 7286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $859.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.