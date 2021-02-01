DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.04.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

DKS traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,498,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $19,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

