Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $198.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

