Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $198.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
