Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

DGE opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,939.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,761.97. The company has a market cap of £68.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). Insiders have bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

