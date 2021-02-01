DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF opened at $30.98 on Monday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

