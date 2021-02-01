Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dexterra Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $4.87 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

