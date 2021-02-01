Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 842 ($11.00) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 728.40 ($9.52) on Friday. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 805.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 659.54. The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.