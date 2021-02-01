Dent Trading Up 19.9% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Dent has a total market capitalization of $31.33 million and $2.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,962,464,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

