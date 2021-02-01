Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

