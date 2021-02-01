Delta Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PEP opened at $136.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

