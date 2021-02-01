Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,039 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

