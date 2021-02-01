Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $194.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

