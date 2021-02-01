De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS DLUEY remained flat at $$6.70 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. De La Rue has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
About De La Rue
