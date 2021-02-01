Datum (DAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $543,480.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Datum has a market capitalization of $717,657.72 and approximately $543,480.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00869128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.41 or 0.04371416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

