DATA (DTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $581,517.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DATA has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $581,517.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.27 or 0.00876509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.68 or 0.04315435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019786 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

