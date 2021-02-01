Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. Danaher makes up about 2.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

