Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

