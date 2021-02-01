Dash Acquisitions Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $392.91 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

