DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $22.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.60. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

DarioHealth stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth about $9,778,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 177.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.