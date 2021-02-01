Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

