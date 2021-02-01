Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 415.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

