Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €70.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.35 ($67.47).

Shares of DAI opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.24.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

