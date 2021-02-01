Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes $2.87 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 2.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,371,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.29. 140,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,268. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

