Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 3,998 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.70. 219,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.