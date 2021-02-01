Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 300 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

