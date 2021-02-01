Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 2,814 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,615 shares of company stock worth $59,578,674 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.26. The stock had a trading volume of 120,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,947. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.46 and a fifty-two week high of $294.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

