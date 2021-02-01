Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,577,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 95,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of LGIH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

