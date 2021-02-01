Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys Shares of 19,163 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $461,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.15. 1,856,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,541,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

