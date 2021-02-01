Cwm LLC Sells 802 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $86.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

