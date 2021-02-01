Cwm LLC Purchases 2,744 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 90.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 56.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 36.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 920 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,115.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 984 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

