Cwm LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.90.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $234.31 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

