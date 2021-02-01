Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 58,491 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,835 shares of company stock valued at $24,798,951 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

