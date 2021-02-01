Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDB opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.