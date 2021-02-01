Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 295,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

