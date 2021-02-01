Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400,764 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $68.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

