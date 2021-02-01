Cwm LLC Acquires 4,180 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NHI opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

