Curve DAO Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350.27 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $487.27 million and approximately $350.27 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00007064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.82 or 0.00894840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.57 or 0.04493561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019585 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,423,703,411 coins and its circulating supply is 205,877,342 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.