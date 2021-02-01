Curecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $6,077.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00395235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,881,450 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

