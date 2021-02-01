CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,473.0 days.
Shares of CTRRF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
