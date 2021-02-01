CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,473.0 days.

Shares of CTRRF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

