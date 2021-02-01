Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,913 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 82,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 15,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

