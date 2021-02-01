Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $34,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 260.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $159.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.